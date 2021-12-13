Dawson
Val James Laub, 69, of Dawson, passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, December 8, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, while being comforted by his wife.
He was born January 9, 1952, in Uniontown, the son of the late Arthur E. Laub and Louise Gorham Laub.
Val was a native of Uniontown, and a graduate of West Virginia University 1974. He was employed by The Herald Standard for 39 1/2 years. He started his career in 1974, as a mailroom employee. He held positions as District Sales Manager, Circulation Distribution Manager, Circulation Director, and assumed the role of Publisher on July 15, 1996.
He was part owner of the former Phil's Nightclub of Dawson for seven years. He was recently a part time employee for Tractor Supply, Mt. Pleasant, for two and a half years.
He was a social member of Scottdale Fireman's Club, the Moose lodge, Sons of Italy, and the Fairview Club, all of Connellsville.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother to all his family, and a friend to all who knew him.
Val is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
Surviving are his loving wife, of four and a half years, whom he married, May 11, 2017, Teri Lyn Laub of Dawson; and his Step-Daughter, Trista Keefer and husband Jared, of Brownsville; his loving children, Craig R. Laub, of Morgantown, W.Va., Vaughn R. Laub, of Uniontown; his Step-grandchildren, Colt and Axton Keefer, of Brownsville; his siblings, Christopher G. Laub, of Farmington, Jo Anne Martin and Husband Robert, of Peachtree Corners, Ga.; his niece, Rebecca Gaunt and husband Christopher, of Marietta, Ga.; his nephew, Matthew Martin, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; his great-nephew, Connor Gaunt, of Marietta, Ga..
In addition to his parents, Val was preceded in death by his brother, Alan "Oop" Laub.
Val's family will greet friends in the FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 417 Pittsburgh Street, Scottdale, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at which time his funeral service will begin, with Pastor David McElroy officiating.
Masks are REQUIRED to be worn during visitation and services.
To view online obituary, sign guest registry, send flowers, send online condolences or to obtain directions, please visit www.kapr.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.