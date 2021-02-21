Valentia Ann Elentri

Uniontown
Valentia Ann "Val" Elentri, 62, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 17, 2021. She was born February 14, 1959.
She was preceded in death by her father, Louis Elentri Jr.; and her brother, Louis Elentri III.
Valentia is survived by her mother, Elizabeth (Beatty) Elentri; siblings Lucina Elentri, Anthony Elentri, companion Dee and Ronald Elentri; brother-in-law Terry Stefancin Sr.; sister-in-law Ilene (Elentri) and husband Frank Nicolazzo; aunt of Andy and companion Jen, Marianne (Elentri) and husband Jeremy Woloshun, Gina (Stefancin) and husband David Wood, and Terry Stefancin Jr.; also survived by great-nieces and nephews Dimitri, Nickolai, Abigail, Amber, Gabriella, Isabel. She is also survived by her longtime companion, Joseph Ricco and his children, Chad, Haley, Trisha and their children, David, Anna Marie, Luke, Tristan, Joseph, Allie and Ella; and sisters-in-law Beth and Alana. She will be dearly missed by her many family and friends.
Valentia enjoyed cooking, boating and spending time with her family and friends.
As per Valentia's wishes, services are private. A Memorial Mass celebrating her life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
