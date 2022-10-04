Uniontown
Valeria L. Coddington, 77, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 2, 2022. She was born August 18, 1945.
Preceding her in death were her parents, William and Florabelle Irene Shelley Sholtis; her husband of 54 years, Dale E. Coddington; and a brother, John Sholtis.
Valeria had been a bookkeeper with Cunningham Plumbing and Heating, of Connellsville, for over 30 years. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed crocheting and was an avid reader. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving are two children, Hope I. Coddington Haywood of Uniontown and William E. Coddington of Belle Vernon; five grandchildren: Derek Haywood, Madison Coddington, Andrew Haywood, Rachel Haywood and Malayna Coddington; two sisters-in-law, Emma Jane Coddington and Judy Sholtis; two nieces, Adrienne Lair (Jim) and Michelle Sholtis (Michel Leroy); and a great-niece, Vivian.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and until 11 a.m. on Thursday, when a blessing service will be conducted, followed by interment in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
