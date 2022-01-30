Uniontown
Valerie June Ball passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, in Mill Manor Nursing Home, in Vermilion, Ohio.
She was born in Ellsworth, on March 25, 1941, and moved to Uniontown shortly after, and spent most of her life there. Her final years were spent in Vermilion, Ohio, where she was closer to her sister.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Milton Edward Ball and Katherine Ruth Brown Ball.
She is survived by her sister, Ruth Irene Ball Mitiska; her niece, Catherine Marie Bitten; and two great-nephews, Reid Elliot and Robert Edward Bitten.
Valerie was a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Uniontown.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CARWFORD FUNERAL HOME Hopwood, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the time of the service, on Monday January 31, 2022, with Pastor Anderson officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 71 North Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Pennsylvania 15401.
