China Grove, N.C.
Valerie Miller Emerson, 52, of China Grove, N.C., formerly of Pennsylvania, went to be with her Lord Wednesday, February 24, 2021, after a lengthy illness.
She attended Uniontown Area High School. Valerie enjoyed antiquing with her husband, Hal, and spending time with her bingo friends. She was a big advocate of shelter adoptions, often posting local pets looking for loving homes. She had a huge Facebook family and her sweet spirit will be missed by all of them and her large extended family.
She is survived by her loving husband, Hal Emerson; children Patrick and Bradley; siblings Dennis, Linda (Joseph), Rick (Donna), Patty (Bill), Dan (Kim) and Tiger; also six brothers-in-law; and mother-in-law Katie Emerson. She also leaves behind three grandchildren, Lexi, Sariah and Malachi, whom she adored; and many, many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her dear mother, Connie; and sister Laurie (Robert).
At her request, services are private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Valerie's name to your local animal shelter, The American Cancer Society or Organ Donor Awareness.
Carolina Cremation is assisting the Emerson family. Condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
