Van A. Dean, 56 years old, truly a sweetheart on Valentines Day, left this world Thursday, January 5, 2023, to be in a much better place with his Lord and Savior.
He was known as Deano and everyone who knew him, knew he loved hunting and fishing and farming.
He leaves behind his parents, Patti and Fritz; brother, Aaron, wife Sharon Thompson Dean and her large family to include Jason and Nathan Delaney, like sons to him; many grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and one great- grandson.
His wishes were to not have a viewing or a funeral and to be cremated.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington.
A celebration of his life will be held May 20, in Mill Run.
