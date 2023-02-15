Morgantown, W.Va.
Van Mater Rhodes, 90, of Morgantown, W.Va., passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, in Harmony Senior Care. He was born June 27, 1932, in Peru, Ind., a son of Russell R. Rhodes and Katryna Van Mater Rhodes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Marcia Cauley and Jane Rhodes.
Van Mater was a 1950 graduate of Peru High School and a graduate of Indiana University.
He worked in sales for Von Senden Specialty Advertising.
Van Mater served in the United States Air Force.
He was a founding member of Three Rivers Advertising Specialty Association and a member of North Star Players amateur theatre group.
Left to cherish Van Mater’s memory are his wife, Patricia McNamara Rhodes; son, Russell R. Rhodes (Debra) of Uniontown; daughter, Sheri Hock (Rick) of Woodbury, N.J.; grandchildren, Ryne, Carene Shipley (Tyler), Katryna, Rhys, Jeff and Hamilton; and great-grandchild, Abram Shipley.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown.
Family and friends will be received from 9 until 10 a.m., the time of a service celebrating Van Mater’s life, Friday, February 17, in St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Kevin Anderson and the Rev. Barbara Love co-officiating. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville.
Donations, in memory of Van Mater, can be made to Tunnel to Towers and Samaritan’s Purse.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.