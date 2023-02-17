Morgantown, W.Va.
Van Mater Rhodes, 90, of Morgantown, W.Va., passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, in Harmony Senior Care.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown.
Family and friends will be received from 9 until 10 a.m., the time of a service celebrating Van Mater's life, Friday, February 17, in St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Kevin Anderson and the Rev. Barbara Love co-officiating. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
