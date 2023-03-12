In the obituary that ran Friday for Richard Melvin VanSickle, the Haky Funeral Home logo ran in error.
The funeral home that has been entrusted with Mr. VanSickle's arrangements is BRIGHT FUNERAL HOME in Wake Forest, N.C.
No services are planned for Mr. VanSickle at this time.
