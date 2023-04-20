Uniontown
Vaughn A. Weston, of Uniontown, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wade Bradley and Beatrice Eley Weston Hooper; siblings: Pamela Bradley Cooper, Audrienne Weston, Doris Bradley Dawnielle Hooper and Robin Hooper, Barry Weston Lamont Weston and Rory Hooper.
Vaughn retired as a coal miner.
He was known locally as a masterful musician and drummer. He also skillfully played the piano, guitar and melodica.
His hobbies included fishing, hunting and all sports. His favorite teams were the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates.
Music remained his passion his entire life. He enjoyed sitting on his front porch with his speaker, while adorning his visor, having a beer and waving to all who walked by or beeped while passing.
Vaughn is survived by his children, KeKe Cook (Kishaun) and Todd Weston (Jamie); grandchildren, Travis Holt, Mayce Holt and Kortney Weston; great-grandchildren, Joshua Holt, Winter Holt and Blest Jenkins; siblings, Estelle Fulton, Michele Hooper and Kevin Hooper; and a host of nieces and nephews, of which he was their favorite. Vaughn will be sadly missed and always cherished.
A memorial gathering will be held in his honor at LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 21st. Friends and family are welcome to attend.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted via www.lantzfh.com
