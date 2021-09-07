Uniontown
Vaughn Edward Dennis, 66, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, in his home. He was born November 12, 1954, in Uniontown, a son of Gerald E. Dennis and the late Betty Jean Minerd Dennis.
He is survived by his siblings, Sandra Riley of Uniontown, Cynthia Kachel (Tom) of Mechanicsburg and Gerald A. Dennis (Lynette Wene) of Hopwood. He is also survived by a large family of cousins, nieces, nephews, and aunts and uncles.
He was employed in the family business, Hi-Way Trailer Company, and spent many years as a well known disc jockey in the Uniontown area in the 1970s- 1980s. He enjoyed building and flying remote controlled airplanes and was a member of Walley's Squadron in Summerville, W.Va. He enjoyed this hobby for many years with many friends.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, September 9. A private funeral service will be held for the family and interment will follow in Thomas Cemetery. Masks are required to be worn upon entering the building.
