Morris Hollow
Vaughn William Howser, 76, of Morris Hollow, passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in his home, with his loving family by his side.
He was born September 9, 1946, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of Jesse William Howser and Judy Howser Stewart.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Renie Howser Homer.
Vaughn is survived by his mother; loving wife of 55 years, Dorothy Ann Mosier Howser; his daughter, Mayme Scragg and husband John of Flatwoods; son, Matthew Howser and wife, Marla of Morris Hollow; grandchildren, Amanda Howser, Jenny Edwards, Taylor Howser; and brother, Scott Howser and wife Cindy of Perryopolis.
He was a member of the Flatwoods Baptist Church, Vanderbilt, and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
He was a former Forrest Fire Warden and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, serving two tours of duty in Vietnam.
He was an avid deer hunter, and loved the outdoors and American history. Vaughn was also a lifetime member of the Hutchinson Sportsmen's Club.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 1, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where his funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 2, with Pastor Allan Ellsworth officiating. Interment will follow at Bowman Flatwoods Cemetery, Vanderbilt, where full military rights and honors will be accorded by the George Marshall AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood.
Condolences to the family are welcome at blairlowther.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.