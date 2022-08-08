Smock
Velma J. Cicci) Paull, 95, of Smock, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at her home with her family at her side.
Born August 17, 1926, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late August and Anna Urisini Cicci. Beloved wife of the late Luther "Bud" Paull Jr..
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Robert (Paula) Paull of Uniontown, Kathleen (Jon) Serra and Randy (Betty) Paull, both of Smock; her grandchildren, Robert (Kimberly) Paull Jr., Jon (Andrea) Serra, Jeff (Amanda) Serra, Nicholas Serra, and Brenda (Mike) Pachella; great-grandchildren, Luke (Kara) Paull Jr., Kayla (Reed) Overand, Jonathan (Meghan) Taylor, Jack, Jonah and Leo Serra; great-great-grandchildren Ella, Braylon and Roman due in December; several nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Brian Taylor; her brother, Robert Cicci; and sister, Rosemarie Tomasek.
Velma was a sales associate for JC Penney in Uniontown, a member of St. Therese Roman Catholic Church of Uniontown and its Altar Society, she volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul and enjoyed baking, especially apple pies and homemade bread and she was a accomplished seamstress.
The family would like to thank the Amedisys Hospice Nurses and Aides and her dedicated care givers for the care they gave her.
Visitation at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 2 to 7 p.m. on Monday. Prayers of Transfer at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Therese de Lisieux Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com
