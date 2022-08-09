Smock
Velma J. Cicci) Paull, 95, of Smock, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at her home with her family at her side.
Visitation at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 2 to 7 p.m. on Monday. Prayers of Transfer at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Therese de Lisieux Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com
