Connellsville
Velma M. Hunter Fortune, 79, of Connellsville, died Sunday, May 1, 2022, in the Hillside Manor Estates. She was born December 18, 1942, in Cook Township, Westmoreland County, a daughter of the late Merle L. and Helen L. Repine Hunter.
Velma was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Uniontown.
Among her hobbies Velma greatly enjoyed gardening, baking, sewing and cooking.
She is survived by her loving, lifelong companion, Robert E. Kring; daughter, Paula M. (Fortune) Hatter and her husband, Dennis M. Hatter of Connellsville; son, Scott J. Fortune and his fiancee, Lynn Hilton of Great Falls, Mont.; stepdaughters, Marcy Vasko and her husband, Tim Vasko, and Sherry Kring and her wife, Jennifer Gold, all of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Stephanie M. Hatter Klein and husband Scott E. Klein of Monroeville, Erik M. Hatter and fiance Joshua Simon of Uniontown, Melinda S. Hatter Miller and husband Nick Miller of Scottdale, Tyler Fortune and wife Hannah of Salt Lake City, Utah, Lance Corporal Jacob Fortune of San Diego, Calif., Airman First Class Samuel Fortune of Mountain Home, Idaho; stepgrandchildren, Cody Vasko and her fiance, Matt Damon of Irwin, Dylan Vasko, Caroline Benec and Ella Benec, all of Pittsburgh; great-grandchildren, Elliott Klein, Melena and Camden Miller; siblings, brothers Harry Hunter and wife Lois Hunter of Ligonier, Frank Hunter and wife Faye Hunter of Greensburg, John Hunter and wife Ruth Hunter of Anoka, Minn., Brad Hunter and wife Connie Hunter of Carmen, Idaho, Larry D. Hunter and wife Shelley Hunter of Latrobe; sister, Emma T. Hunter of Carrolltown, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Merle E. Hunter of Latrobe; and sister, Mary Jane Ferry of Latrobe.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 5, with the Rev. Kevin Anderson officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hillside Estates, Amedisys Home Health and Suncrest Hospice for their care and concern for Velma during her illness.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
