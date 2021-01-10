Coal Center
Velma Norma Gajan, 95, of Coal Center, died Thursday, January 7, 2021.
She was born Wednesday, May 20, 1925, in California, a daughter of the late Pietro and Amelia Giovanardi Capanna.
She was a member of Long Branch Community Grange #2072. She owned and operated Gajan's Home Dressed Meats and she worked in Capanna's Dairy Bar on Malden Road. Velma was also the treasurer of the Citizen's Ambulance Service of California for many years.
In addition to her parents, Velma was preceded in death by her husband, John Gajan June 13, 1977; two brothers, Norman and Enrico Capanna; and her son, John P. Gajan July 1, 2014.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Amelia and James Mitchell of Coal Center; numerous nieces and nephews and many cousins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 10, and until 11 a.m. Monday, January 11, when funeral services will be held in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, with the Rev. Gary Gregg officiating.
Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery.
In keeping in compliance with the guidelines set forth by the Commonwealth, a limited number of visitors may be in the funeral home at one time. We seek everyone's cooperation and patience in practicing Covid-19 universal precautions, social distancing, the wearing of face masks is mandatory at all times while in the funeral home and limiting your visit to 5 minutes or less.
