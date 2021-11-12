Veneda J. Dotson, 75, departed this life peacefully, at home surrounded with the family by her side on Friday, November 5, 2021.
She was born Sept 30, 1946, in Drakesboro Kentucky to the late Hazel Tuncle Shanton and Nathaniel Cunningham.
Veneda was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and a friend. She graduated from German Township High-School in 1964. Veneda was a life-long member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Leckrone, where she served as Choir President for many years. She was also one the Mothers of the Church, and admired and loved by all.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Deacon Henry J. Dotson; and one grandson, Jerret L. "Bubba" Dotson.
Veneda is survived her daughter, Carmelita Lang - Batie (Terrance) of Masontown; son, James Dotson (Jamie) of Masontown; grandchildren, Patience Morris (Rasheed) of Rockwood, Mich., Julious Dotson of Masontown, Azyah, Ashanti, and Darious - all of Carmichaels; two sisters, Hazel Dotson of Las Vegas, Nev., and Darlene Spence - Scales of Detroit Mich.; brothers-in-law, Apostle Solomon Dotson (Pastor Natalie) of McClellandtown, and Arthur Austin (Uncle Jr.) of Masontown; sister-in-law, Mary Hairston of Uniontown; godchildren, Anitra Dues-Chaffin, Roy Johnson, Cynthi Robinson, and Derek Wilson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Friends will be received at the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, November 15th
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 16th, with Pastor Charles Jones eulogizing. Interment will immediately follow at Greendale Cemetery in Masontown.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted via www.lantzfh.com.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
