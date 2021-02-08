Uniontown
Venice "Bennie" L. Hollis Yeagley, 95, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, in her home, Saturday, February 6, 2021. She was born October 1, 1925, in Lyerly, Ga.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Bessie Ray Hollis; husband Henry B. Yeagley in 1999; a great-granddaughter, Jessica Ann Lewis; and four brothers and sisters.
Surviving are her sons, George P. Yeagley and wife Virginia of Uniontown, and Glenn Yeagley of Somerset, Ohio; beloved grandchildren Jackie Yeagley, Vicky Yeagley, Brian Yeagley, Amber Yeagley and Stuart Yeagley; 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter; a brother, Bill Hollis and wife Jean of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was a past member of the Grandma Honeys of Uniontown. Anyone who knew her liked her.
"Courage can't be appreciated at 20, but must be acknowledged at 95."
Her family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 8, and from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. hour of service Tuesday, February 9, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, with Pastor Gary McFadden officiating. Please wear protective masks and observe social distancing for everyone's safety during this pandemic period.
Private interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her memory to the Uniontown Library.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
