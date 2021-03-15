formerly of Confluence
Venus D. Stark, 56, Grantsville, Md., formerly of Confluence, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at her home.
She was born October 7, 1964 in Somerset, a daughter of Harvey, Jr. and Ida Mae Clark Reckner of Confluence.
She is survived by her parents; husband, Jeffrey; sister, Julie Ann Adamsky and husband, Douglas, Confluence; nieces, Tanya Heinbaugh, Tessa Heinbaugh, Hannah Adamsky, Stephanie Speicher, Tiffany Stark, Alea Donahue, Whitney Stark and Taylor Stark; nephews, Robert Stark, Rex McClintock, Carson McClintock, Connor Stark, Cody Thomas and Owen Richmond. She was predeceased by a niece, Dusty Stark.
Venus was employed as a real estate sales agent for Taylor-Made Deep Creek Vacations and Sales in McHenry, Md. and a member of the Maryland Board of Realtors.
There will be no viewing or funeral service at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by HUMBERT FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION SERVICES, Confluence. Online condolences may be left for the family at
www.humbertfuneral home.com.
