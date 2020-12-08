Uniontown
Vera Ann Bilonick, 71, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, in her home, Saturday, December 5, 2020.
She was born Saturday, March 5, 1949, in Waynesburg, a daughter of Stephen and Theresa Guritza Stralets.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Sam Bilonick; and her uncle, Pete Guritza.
Vera was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, where she served on pastoral council, as a Eucharist minister, a lector, and was a member of the St. John bereavement group.
All who knew Vera knew she had a strong faith and love of God. She was an adoring wife, amazing and loving mom, and wonderful doting grandmother ("Gee"). She loved fiercely, battled bravely, and will be greatly missed.
Vera is survived by her children, Lisa Marcello and husband Larry, Sammi White and husband Dan; grandchildren Max Marcello, Abby White, Jack White, Sarah White, Ethan White. She is also survived by her siblings, Robert Stralets and wife Valerie, Dorothy Myers and husband Wayne; her aunt, Edna Guritza, and uncle Steve Guritza.
Arrangements are under the direction of TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 50 Jefferson Street, Uniontown, PA 15401. Everyone is asked to meet in church.
Interment will be private.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
