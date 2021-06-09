Connellsville
Vera J. Conaway, 96, of Connellsville, died Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Hillside Estates Suites Personal Care Home, where she had been residing. She was born April 29, 1925, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Thomas L. and Vera E. Bassett Conaway.
She was a 1942 graduate of Connellsville High School. Vera was employed as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone for 42 years. She was member of the Bell Telephone Pioneers and a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church, where she was recognized as a 50-year member.
She is survived by two nieces and a nephew, Barbara Ritenour and husband Jack of South Connellsville, Erma Switzer of Florida, and Greg Conaway and wife Sheila of Palm Springs, Calif.; and great-nephew and niece Ryan Ritenour of Dunbar and Shelly Weider of Florida.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Berle, Robert, Curtis, Wayne and Loren Conaway; sisters Kathleen Welling and Nelda Fisher; and a niece, Connie LaPorte.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. hour of funeral services Wednesday, June 9, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, with the Rev. Steven Lamb officiating. Interment will be in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfunralhomes.com.
