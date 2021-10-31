Point Marion
Vera M. Houze, 90, of Point Marion, passed away unexpectedly Monday, October 25, 2021, at the Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown. Born in Friendship Heights, Springhill Township on March 13, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Mary Huda Kish.
A graduate and the Class Valedictorian of the Point Marion High School in 1949, Vera had worked at the former 119 Superette, and later for the U.S. Census Bureau doing statistical surveys for 14 years.
Surviving are four children, Sharon Oberlechner of McClellandtown, John Roderick Houze and wife Millie, David R. Houze and Michelle R. Houze, all of Point Marion; a daughter-in-law, Bradley Thorn Houze of Smithfield; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Noel U. Houze on Sept. 20, 2017; two sons, Michael J. Houze, in 2009, and Noel A. Houze on Sept. 17, 2021; and by a brother, Vincent Kish.
Honoring her wishes, all services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
Online condolences may be offered Vera's family at www.herod-rishel.com
