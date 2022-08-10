Verlaine T. Wilson

Connellsville
Verlaine T. "Lainie" Wilson, 94, of Connellsville, died Monday, August 8, 2022 at her residence.
She was born April 4, 1928, in South Connellsville, a daughter of the late Orville and Laura Lancaster Thomas.
Lainie was a graduate of Fairchance High School. She was a member of the Connellsville Hospital Club, the Daughters of the American Colonists and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Lainie was active throughout her life working as a volunteer for many organizations and causes. She loved to play bridge and she was a member of the Connellsville Presbyterian Church for many years where she was active in the Sunday and Bible School.
She is survived by her children, Diane Hillen of Vanderbilt, Judy Ambuehl of Monarch and Jeffrey Wilson of Washington State; her grandchildren, Laura Singo and Donna, Christy Ohler and her husband Ron, Darrel Singo, Lisa Rowen and her husband James, Riley Wilson, Marney Wilson and Karen Hillen; her great-grandchildren, Jessica Keffer and Sean, Haleigh Singo and Andrew, Hannah Singo and Kamryn, Hayden Singo, Marney Hillen and Jeremy, Shannon Dylan and her husband Justin, Colton Rowen and Morgan Rowen; and two great-great-grandchildren, Nathan Grund and Hatchet Hamborsky.
Lanie was "Grandma" to everyone.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Lloyd R. Wilson; son, David Wilson; grandsons, Keith and Scott Hillen; son-in-law, William Hillen; brothers, Francis and Everett Thomas; sisters, Eva Heilman, Beaulah Hall, Dorothy Blubaugh and Vesta Alexander.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
To offer a condolences or remembrance visit brooksfuneralhome.com
