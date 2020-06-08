Brownsville
Verlinda Kay Boger, 69, of Brownsville, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
She was born November 8, 1950, a daughter of the late Ralph Boger and Edith Tyrrell. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her grandson Matthew.
Verlinda will be sadly missed by her three sons, Eric Boger, Daniel Boger and girlfriend Charlotte Phillips and Ryan Boger, all of Brownsville; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, William and Mike Boger; two sisters, Lugene Christner and Lori Fisher; three nieces, one nephew and her beloved granddog, Boston.
A memorial service will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at The Meeting Place, 7 East Main Street, New Salem, PA 15468.
In lieu of flowers there is a Gofundme page on Facebook in Verlinda's name.
Professional services and arrangements are in the care of NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA.
A guestbook is available at http://www.novakfuneralhome.net
