Mount Pleasant
Verna B. Vockel, 89, of Mount Pleasant, died Sunday, January 31, 2021, in the Easy Living Estates. She was born January 9, 1932, in Rowes Run, a daughter of the late Michael and Bessie Hillen Bindas.
Verna was a graduate of the former Republic High School. She received her undergraduate degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and her master's degree from the University of Pittsburgh. She was employed as a teacher in the Frazier School District for 42 years.
She was a member of the Visitation Roman Catholic Church, Mount Pleasant.
She is survived by one brother, John Bindas and his wife, Jean of Mount Pleasant; and several nieces and nephews and their families.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, William T. Vockel in 2001; and two sisters, Betty Bindas and Dorothy Hanagan.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the 12:30 p.m. hour of blessing service Wednesday, February 3, in BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 406 E. Washington Street, Mount Pleasant. A Funeral Mass will follow at 1 p.m. in Visitation Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
