Verna J. Dikun, 89, of Rices Landing, died Friday, April 17, 2020, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville.
She was born April 26, 1930, in Jefferson Township, a daughter of the late Peter and Helen Krisa Dikun.
Verna was a 1948 graduate of Jefferson High School.
She was a long time bookkeeper for R.A. Matteucci Distributor in Dry Tavern for more than 35 years.
Verna was a member of several organizations, Carmichaels Senior Citizens Center, St. Hugh's Activity Group, former Sacred Heart Ministry, Jefferson Community Club and Clarksville Professional Women, where she also served as treasurer for both organizations at one time.
She was a member of St. Hugh Worship site of St. Matthias Parish and the former Sacred Heart, Our Lady of Consolation Parish.
Verna enjoyed traveling and charter bus trips with friends and family.
Surviving are five siblings, Helen Maletta of Pittsburgh, Elizabeth "Libby" Senegar of Monroeville, Margaret Ferrari of Dry Tavern, George Dikun of Newfoundland, NJ and Charles Dikun of Dry Tavern; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are two sisters, Anna Hundrieser and Mary Gazy; four brothers, Mike Dikun, Andrew Dikun, John Dikun, and a brother in infancy, Charles Dikun.
Due to the state and federal guidelines and restrictions for COVID-19 events the viewing and services are private and entrusted to the BEHM FUNERAL HOME, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor. Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.