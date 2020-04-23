Dry Tavern
Verna J. Dikun, 89, of Dry Tavern, died Friday, April 17, 2020, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville.
She was born April 26, 1930, in Dry Tavern, Jefferson Township, a daughter of the late Peter and Helen Krisa Dikun. Verna was a member of St. Hugh Worship site of St. Matthias Parish and the former Sacred Heart, Our Lady of Consolation Parish.
Verna was a 1948 graduate of Jefferson District High School. She was a staff member of the Yearbook (editor, 1948) and the Broadcaster (cover artist) and was the elected secretary for the sophomore and junior classes. Verna's inherent abilities enabled her to use these skills in her professional and social life. She worked 44 years as a bookkeeper and office manager for R.A. Beer Distributor in Dry Tavern. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Ministry and was treasurer for at least 8 years for the St. Hugh Senior Citizens Activity Group. Verna also had a deep sense of commitment to her community as a member and treasurer in the following organizations: Jefferson Community Club, Clarksville Business and Professional Women's Club, the Rebekah's Lodge of Clarksville Lodge, and Carmichaels Senior Citizen, Inc.
Following the family traditions of her mother, she welcomed her family and friends into her home at all times, including holidays and special celebrations. Verna loved family gatherings and always had special activities for her many nieces and nephews who often visited. She was well respected and loved by all and will be missed greatly.
Verna was a talented artist, connoisseur of hats, home decorator especially with flowers (fresh and artificial!) and an avid reader of fiction, art and historical books. She was always smiling and had a great sense of humor.
Verna traveled far and wide with family/friends and especially liked visiting out-of-state family members. She also enjoyed taking charter bus trips which enabled her to visit many interesting and historical places.
Verna loved playing cards and participated in three separate 500 card clubs: Carmichaels/Crucible, Clarksville and Dry Tavern. She also loved bowling at the Jefferson Sahady Lanes.
Surviving are five siblings: Helen Maletta of Pittsburgh, Elizabeth "Libby" Senegar of Monroeville, Margaret Ferrari of Dry Tavern, George Dikun of Newfoundland, N.J. and Charles Dikun of Dry Tavern; and many nieces and nephews.
Deceased are two sisters: Anna Hundrieser and Mary Gazy; four brothers, John Dikun, Michael Dikun, Andrew Dikun, and a brother in infancy, Charles Dikun.
Due to the state and federal guidelines and restrictions for COVID-19 events, the viewing and services are private and entrusted to the BEHM FUNERAL HOME, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor. Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
