Fairchance
Verna M. Marva Giachetti, 104, was called to her eternal rest with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in Fairchance. To all that knew her, Verna was a devout Catholic, family member and friend, who loved beyond measure.
Verna was born September 1, 1916, in Shoaf. She was one of 10 children born to John and Mary Kacir Marva. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph R. Giachetti Sr. in 1984; and her brothers, John, Steve, Paul and Tony Marva; and sisters, Margaret Dorsey, Mollie Putanko, Mary Krizner, Ann Kosco and Josephine Utlak. Verna was the last surviving member of the Marva family.
Left to cherish her memory is her wonderful, devoted and caring son, Joseph R. Giachetti Jr. and his wife of 52 years, Gail Bello; her dearest grandchildren, David (Laura) Giachetti and Gina (Russ) Kefover; and great-grandchildren, Roman, Giada, Mila (Giachetti) and Ethan, Ryan (Kefover); numerous nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Connie (Ernest) Giachetti; and her very dear friends Charles and Eleanor Curry and daughters, Elizabeth Watkins and Ann Gualano who always showed kindness and love. Verna embraced each day and found great joy in seeing her great-grandchildren grow and never missed any special events.
Always finding beauty in everything she did, Verna loved embracing family traditions, and oftentimes prepared her loved one's favorite food dishes, including pies, desserts and her special chicken soup. Verna also thoroughly enjoyed hobbies in canning, gardening and perfecting her flowers while she lived independently until the age of 95.
Verna's family would like to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude for the care she received from the staff at Horizon Personal Care Home (Michelle, Rhonda, Patty) and Amedisys Hospice (Vicky).
A viewing will be held Friday, January 8, in ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 9, in St. Therese Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown, for all those wanting to share in celebrating Verna's abundant long life. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Uniontown. All current gathering and social distancing guidelines will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Verna's church of worship may be made to St. Therese Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown, PA 15401. Condolences for the family will be received at adferguson.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.