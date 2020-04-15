Uniontown
Vernie Irene Price, 86, of Uniontown, passed Thursday, April 9, 2020. Born January 6, 1934, in South Connellsville, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Cora Garletts Schaffer Pierce; beloved wife of Glenn L. Price Sr.; mother of Glenn L. Price Jr. of Uniontown, Mark (Sandra) Price of Saberton, W.Va., and Gloria Price of Uniontown; and grandmother of Nathan (Courtney) Price of Pittsburgh and Lucas Price of Morgantown, W.Va.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Betty, Maxine, Audrey, Wayne and Lysle.
She was a former clerk at Kmart.
A private committal service was held at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Announcement by STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME of Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.