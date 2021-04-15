Brownsville
Vernon Lee Flick, 93, of Brownsville, died Sunday, April 11, 2021.
He was born May 29, 1927, in Brownsville, to the late Fred and Bessie Johnson Flick.
He was predeceased by his wife, Dolores Eisenhuth Flick.
Vernon is survived by a daughter, Beverly Archer and husband Paul; great-grandson, Robert Shaffer III; brother, Ernest "Ducky" Flick; sister-in-law, Jean Eisenhuth; and three nephews, Ralph Jr., Brian and Jeffrey.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 9 until 11 a.m. Friday, the hour of service, with the Rev. Frank Philpott officiating. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
