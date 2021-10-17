Fairchance
Vernon Steve, 91, of Fairchance, died Saturday, October 9, 2021, in Mon Health Medical Center, Morgantown, W.Va. He was born February 3, 1930, in Coolspring, a son of George R. Steve Jr. and Cora Sutton Steve.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Lois Johnston Steve; his great-granddaughter, Amanda Rodman; brother and sister-in-law, George R. Steve Jr. and Peggy; son-in-law, James Noz.
Vern is survived by his wife of 31 years, Lois Irene Davis Barber Steve; four children, Larry Robert Steve and wife Lisa of Monkton, Md., Danna Christine Noz of Midlothian, Va., Sharon Lynn Cupp and husband Tim of Baltimore, Md., Kevin Roy Steve of Baltimore; stepson, Rodney Jay Barber and wife Cathy of Fairchance; 14 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Vern graduated from Georges Township High School in 1948 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the Fairchance Trinity United Methodist Church serving as president of the board and regularly attending the Adult Sunday School Class. He served as treasurer of the Smithfield Rotary, and past master of the Millington Free and Accepted Masonic Lodge #166 in Baltimore.
Vern retired from Bethlehem Steel in Baltimore after 34 years of service. He also worked for the Goldsboro-Tomi Funeral Home.
Due to the present Covid-19 conditions, there will be no public visitation.
A memorial service will be held a later date.
A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 15, at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, 200 East Padonia Road, Timonium, MD 21903.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church, 27 N. Main Street, Fairchance, PA 15436.
Vern's professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fairchance, PA 15436.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
