Uniontown
Vernon Wayne Edmonds, 60, of Uniontown, passed away October 22, 2022 at WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV.
He was born in Martinsville, VA on November 10, 1961, a son of the late Aubrey Holms and Loveda Tomblin Holms.
He is survived by his special friend Della McDaniel and friends Frankie D and Andy Matejcik.
Vernon was employed by Frank D’s Used Auto & Truck Sales in Fairchance, PA. He enjoyed riding his four wheeler and playing pool.
Friends will be received from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA on Tuesday, October 25, the hour of Service in the Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Randy Byers officiating.Private Interment.
