Veronica Adele Husoskey Rector, 63, died on Thursday, August 25, 2022, in Washington.
She was born on May 15, 1959, in Uniontown, daughter of the late John and Helen Bruschi Husoskey.
Veronica graduated from Brownsville Area High School, class of 1977. She retired as a Program Analyst for the U.S. Department of State, in Washington, D.C., where she worked for 38 years.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, James Michael Rector of Manassas, Va.; her sister, Kathleen Husoskey, and her husband, Ronald Melson and nephew, John Husoskey, all of Warrenton, Va.; brother-in-law, Anthony Husoskey; aunts, Kathi Umbel of Virginia, and Irene Husoskey of Indiana, Pa.; many cousins, including Mary Ann Cossick; good friends: Kim Sawyers, Kathy Scabis and Debbie Malec.
Veronica's family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the KISH FABRY FUNERAL HOME INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, Pa, 15475.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
