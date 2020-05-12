Uniontown
Veronica Bokar Beveloque, 89, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Veronica was born December 9, 1930, a daughter of Michael and Mary Vargo Bokar.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Beveloque; her son, Lawrence Beveloque; her brothers, Joe, John and Andy Beveloque; and her sisters, Helen Bokar, Julia Bokar, Bertha Orazi, Beatrice Burna and Anna Holland.
She is survived by her son, Leonard Beveloque and wife Beverly of Uniontown; her granddaughter Andrea Beveloque; great-grandson Anthony Beveloque; great-granddaughter, Rowan Krause; and many nieces and nephews.
Conforming to CDC guidelines, a private viewing for immediate family will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown.
Interment will be held at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
