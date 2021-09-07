Uniontown
Veronica J. Orawiec, 95, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021.
She was born December 9, 1925, in Uniontown.
Veronica was predeceased by her parents, John and Mary Ozimek; husband Walter Orawiec; brother Edward Ozimek; sister Eleanore Utlak; grandson David; and daughter-in-law Kim.
Surviving are her loving family, her four sons, Michael Orawiec and wife Diann, Larry Orawiec, David Orawiec and wife Linda, and Walter Orawiec Jr.; seven grandchildren, Christopher and wife Jodi, Staci and husband Chad, Shannon and husband Alan, Alicia and husband Stephen, Heather and husband Steve, Kristi and husband Eric, and Chadd; 11 great-grandchildren; sister Frances "Francy" Yucha; and nieces and nephews.
She was a lifelong member of Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Uniontown and the Confraternity of the Christian Mothers.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, until 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, September 7, when Prayers of Transfer will be said. The Funeral Mass follows at 10 a.m. in Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 180 Old Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Uniontown.
The family greeted friends and family from 2 to 6 p.m., the time of a Parish Vigil Prayer Service, Monday, September 6.
