Veronica J. Stetar Matanin, 91, died Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Walden's View Assisted Living Center in North Huntingdon. Veronica was born June 26, 1929, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Gallas Stetar in Penncraft.
Veronica was a retired seamstress for Gallet Knitting Mill in Uniontown and former co-owner of Matanin's Grocery in Allison. She was a member of the Penncraft Quilting Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Matanin; son-in-law Terry Martina; brothers Joseph Stetar and wife Cassie, and Anthony Stetar and wife Margaret; sisters Mary Imrisek and husband Martin, Ann David and husband Sam, and Helen Melago and husband Joseph; also several nieces and nephews.
Veronica is survived by daughter, Michele Matanin Martina of Irwin; grandson Shawn Martina and wife Danae of Irwin; granddaughter Kristin Martina Gillis and husband Chris of Washington; her great-grandchildren, Eva and Elizabeth Martina, and Olivia and Jaxson Gillis; sister Lucille DiPaolo of Bayonne, N.J.; along with many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private and under the direction of SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
