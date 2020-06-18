Markleysburg
Veronica L. Fulford, 65, of Markleysburg, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Henry Clay Villa Nursing Home. She was born December 11, 1954, in Euclid, Ohio, a daughter of the late Clifford Firestone and Edna Mae Jenkins Firestone.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two children; a brother, Perry Firestone; and a sister, Nancy Jewett.
She is survived by her cousins, Kim Lee of Confluence, Colby Maroski of Markleysburg and "Uncle" Billy Nicholson.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the time of the service, Friday, June 19, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington. Interment will be private for the family.
A special thank you to the caretakers at Henry Clay Villa for their wonderful care.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
