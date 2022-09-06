Uniontown
Veronica M. Briscar Valentovich, 93, of Poplar Lane Court, Uniontown, passed away peacefully, in Bella Health Care, Saturday, September 3, 2022. She was a daughter of the late John and Anna Briscar of Lemont Furnace.
Veronica was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph R. Valentovich, in 1982; and her sons, David M. Valentovich in 2019, and Joseph M. Valentovich in 2021.
Veronica was the last living member of the immediate Briscar Family. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Briscar Ellsworth, Sally Briscar Sampson, Helen Briscar Chuska, Dolores Briscar Gallagher; and brothers, Joseph Briscar and Vincent Briscar. Also preceding her in death were her sisters-in-law, Betty Valentovich Briscar and Patricia Valentovich Elliott.
Veronica is survived by her daughter, Renee Pramuk (Daniel); and sons, Chris R. Valentovich of Uniontown, and James E. Valentovich Sr. (Carole) of Greensburg; and daughter-in-law, Marschia Wood Valentovich (David) of Delaware. Also left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren, Benjamin J. Pramuk, Natalie Pramuk Mowbray (Sean), James E. Valentovich Jr. (Allyson), Kristin Valentovich Hargnett (Kevin); and great-grandchildren, Alexis, Melanie, Kinley and Kian Mowbray, Brianna and Noah Valentovich, Aiden and Archer Hargnett. Veronica was a loving aunt and great-aunt to several nieces and nephews in the Briscar and Valentovich families. Veronica will fondly be remembered by her life time friend, Lois Hewitt, and close friends, Jill Pegg and Lucy Craig, Andrea Shimko; and her caregiver, Erica.
Veronica was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, where she was a former lector, and a member as well as past president of the Christian Mothers. She was also past president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus #1275 before the Ladies Auxiliary was dissolved.
Veronica taught sewing lessons at the Singer Sewing Company on Main Street and later at Laurel Mall before working at the Red and White Supermarket on Connellsville Street. You could always find her with a smile on her face in the store bakery. Her customers knew her as Ronnie. She took that smile with her to Judy and Jean's bakery and then to JC Penney's, where she worked for a number of years. Veronica finally retired from Fayette County Community Action Agency (the WIC office) as a receptionist.
She enjoyed sewing, designing floral arrangements, watching television, and saying the rosary each night with her niece, Diane Chuska Mahallick, and watching her family pictures on her digital picture frame.
Veronica loved spending time with her family and she was quite proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and felt blessed because she lived to be a part of their lives, watching them grow up.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 6, and until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 7, when prayers of transfer will be said followed at 10 a.m. by a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial in St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church. Interment will follow in St. Mary's R.C. Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.