Uniontown
Veronica M. Briscar Valentovich, 93, of Poplar Lane Court, Uniontown, passed away peacefully, in Bella Health Care, Saturday, September 3, 2022.
Friends were received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 6. Visitation continues until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 7, when prayers of transfer will be said followed at 10 a.m. by a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial in St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s R.C. Cemetery.
