Veronica M. Smiell, 94, of Allison, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at her home with her loving family by her side.
She was born on February 3, 1929, in Allison, to the late Andrew and Kunegunda Mamak Carnovich.
She was a member of the Historic Church of Saint Peter, and the Christian Mothers. She also volunteered with the Brownsville Hospital Auxiliary.
Veronica was predeceased by her husband, Walter R. Smiell; and a son, Robert J. Smiell. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She is survived by three children, Richard Smiell and wife, Tina Trambko Smiell, of Hopwood, Dr. Janice Smiell and husband, James Koons, of Morristown, N.J. and Karen Brooks, of Fair Hope; daughter-in-law, Debbie Bradjic Smiell, of Burgettstown; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and until 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, when a prayer service will be held, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Historic Church of Saint Peter, Brownsville, with the Reverend Father Arnel Tadeo as celebrant. Interment in Saint Mary Cemetery, Cardale.
