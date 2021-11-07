Brownsville
Vesta Molnar, 93, of Brownsville, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021. She was born April 3, 1928 in Grindstone, daughter of the late Garnet "Garee" and Clarence Nussbaumer.
Vesta was preceded in death by her husband Joe; brother, Ronnie Nussbaumer; and sister, Shirley Nussbaumer.
She is survived by her son, Bill and wife Phyllis Molnar; daughter, Diane Molnar; grandson, Bill and fiancee Brooke; great-grandsons, Jensen and Jace; sister, Darlene Dickerson; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., on Monday, November 8, 2021, and from 10 a.m. until a Blessing Service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, officiated by Rev. Fr. Timothy Kruthaupt.
Interment to follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
