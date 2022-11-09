Severna Park, Md.
Vice Admiral James A. Sagerholm, USN (Ret.), of Severna Park, Md., died Thursday, November 3, 2022, of complications due to Parkinson’s disease. He was 94 years old.
He was born in Uniontown December 23, 1927, a son of Mr. and Mrs. F. Norris Sagerholm, Sr.
Upon graduation from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in 1946, he enlisted in the Navy, and after attending schools in Jacksonville, Fla. and Lakehurst, N.J., was assigned to the Navy Hurricane Weather Center at Naval Air Station, Miami, Fla.
Appointed a Midshipman by the Secretary of the Navy, he was sworn in June 16, 1948.
President of the class of 1952, he worked with the presidents of the classes of 1951 and 1953 in formulating the Brigade Honor Concept, which is still in effect. He also lettered in varsity track, competing in the quarter mile and the mile relay.
Following graduation June 6, 1952, he served in the Korean War on board the heavy cruiser USS Rochester. Other sea duty was in two coastal minesweepers, two destroyers, and three nuclear submarines, commanding the Gold crew, USS Kamehameha (SSBN-642) from 1968 to 1971. He had previously qualified for command of destroyers while executive officer of USS Sproston (DD-577).
Sagerholm was promoted to Rear Admiral in May of 1975. Flag assignments included Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence; Commander, South Atlantic Force; Director of the Office of Program Appraisal on the staff of the Secretary of the Navy; Executive Director of the President’s Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board in the White House; and the Chief of Naval Education and Training. While commanding the South Atlantic Force, he circumnavigated the South American continent twice, and conducted the first West African Training Cruise. He retired in the rank of Vice Admiral in November of 1985.
Admiral Sagerholm attained a Master of Arts degree in Military History from Norwich University in 2009, graduating cum laude. He was editor of “As We Recall: Reminiscences of the Naval Academy Class of 1952”, published in 2015. He also authored his autobiography, “From Green Hills to Blue Seas”, published in 2016, as well as a historical fiction, “Sounded Forth The Trumpet”, published in 2021.
Survivors include his daughters, Lisa Sagerholm-Hunter (Dr. Rick Hunter) of Severna Park, Md., A. Denise Sagerholm of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Jeannine Murphy (David Murphy) of Blairsville, Ga.; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Three grandsons are in the armed forces: Lieutenant (Junior Grade) Nathaniel Murphy, USN, Major Dane Sagerholm, USMC (USNA ‘08) and Lieutenant Samuel Murphy, USN (USNA ’15).
He was predeceased by his dear wife, the former Peggy Herrlich of Baltimore; his son, Captain Mark Sagerholm, USMC (USNA ‘83); and his brother, F. Norris Sagerholm, Jr. (USNA ’49).
Family and friends may visit from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022, at BARRANCO SEVERNA PARK FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE, P.A., 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD 21146.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 11, in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 689 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD 21146. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society at support.nmcrs.org.
Condolences may be made to the family at barrancofuneralhome.com.
