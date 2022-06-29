Lemont Furnace
Vickey Kremposky, 69, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 15, 1952, in Connellsville, a daughter of Eugene Sturgis Shipley and Donna Anderson Shipley.
Her parents; husband, Matthew Kremposky, III.; a son, Jonathan Kremposky; a sister, Jennifer McKnight; and brothers, Barry, Jeffrey, and Earl Shipley, preceded her in death.
Surviving are her children, Chevonne Kremposky, Joshua Kremposky, and Alicia (Kremposky) Sager and husband Seth; two grandchildren; a sister, Vanessa Massey and husband Steve; and many nieces and nephews.
Vickey was a member of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Dunbar, Order of the Eastern Star No. 263, Margaret E. Caven Shrine No. 42, Special Olympics of Fayette County, Delta Kappa Gamma, Zeta Tau Alpha Alumni, and Soroptomist International.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 30, and until 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown.
The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Dunbar.
Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
