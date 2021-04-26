Mt. Pleasant
Vicki Sue Bird Zeglin 56, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Wednesday April 14, 2021 with her daughter Holly by her side.
Born December 31, 1964 she was the daughter of Marjorie Fike Bird and the late James Bird Sr.
Besides her mother she is survived by her husband Erin Leonard Zeglin. She is also survived by three children Holly (Adam) Branson of Hopwood, Matthew (Cortney) Bales of Uniontown, Laura (Christopher) Metheny of West Virginia, eight grandchildren, Alexis Bales, Peyton Branson, Jesse Rodeheaver, Paris Rodeheaver, Ava Thistlethwaite, Landin Metheny, Tristen Metheny, Finely Metheny; brother, James (Lena) Bird of Uniontown and several nieces and nephews.
Vicki was a member of the St. Florian Church. She lived a very Christian Life and loved God more than anything. She took great pride in caring for her chickens and goats on the Zeglin Family Farm.
Vicki was a loving mother, wife, grandma and friend. Vicki will be missed dearly.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday April 25, Vigil prayers will begin at 7:45 p.m. in the funeral home. JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Transfer prayers will be 9:15 a.m Monday April 26, 2021 in the funeral home. Her funeral mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Florian Catholic Church, United with Reverend John A. Sedlak celebrant.
