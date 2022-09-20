Victor Edward Formentelli

formerly of Hibbs
Victor Edward "Vic" Formentelli, of Pataskala, Ohio, formerly of Hibbs, died peacefully, in his home, Monday, September 12, 2022. Vic was born May 8, 1942, in Brownsville, and graduated from German Township High School in 1963.
He served three years in the U.S. Army, graduated from Penn Technical Institute and then worked for and retired from Lucent Technologies.
Vic was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and the Vintage Hauler Truck Club.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Bortolo and Anna Marie Formentelli; his grandparents; his wife, Barb's parents, Gerald and Martha Davison; and sisters-in-law, Linda Formentelli and Karen Davison.
Vic is survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara; brother, Robert; sister, Catherine; brother-in-law, Jerry Davison; nephews, Rob (Bev) Formentelli, and Greg (Rhonda) Formentelli; nieces, Diane Formentelli (Brian) Hasson, and Jerilee Davison; great-nephews and great-nieces; and a cousin, Melinda Hamborski.
Graveside services were held Monday, September 19, at LaFayette Memorial Park, with military honors accorded by Amvets General Marshall Post 103 Hopwood. Services conducted by the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Those wishing to celebrate and honor Vic's life are asked to please donate to a favorite charity in his memory.
