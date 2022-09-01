formerly of Uniontown
Victor J. Ference, 87, of Moon Township, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in his home.
Born December 23, 1934, in Uniontown, a son of the late Stephen and Anna Wascak Ference, he was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Moon Township.
Vic was a 1952 graduate of Uniontown High School and a U.S. Air Force veteran.
He retired from Ramp Services at United Airlines with 36 years of service, and was a Cub Scout Master of Pack #905 in Moon Township for 10 years.
Among his many hobbies he enjoyed gardening, traveling, especially to Hawaii, woodworking, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Joan Skocik Ference; four sons, Richard (Anne) Ference, Barry (Toni) Ference, Ronald (Carla) Ference and Walter (Lori) Ference; seven grandchildren, Charlie, Haley (Brad), Austin, Andrew (Krysha), Matthew, Jenna (Matt), James; two great-grandchildren, Siena and Marcella, and one on the way; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Steve and Betty Skocik, and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Andrew; and two sisters, Velma and Terrie.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 2, in TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn Street, Aliquippa, PA 15001, where a service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, September 3, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Moon Township.
Private entombment will follow at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, McMurray.
The Beaver County Special Unit will conduct military honors at 4 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
