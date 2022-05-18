Merrittstown
Victor Louis Pallotta, 97, passed away peacefully, in his home, Monday, May 16, 2022, with his loving wife of 71 years by his side.
Born April 18, 1925, to Jenny Martucci and Louis Pallotta, Victor grew up in Uniontown. He joined the Navy at the age of 17 and served there until 1943. During that time, he served in Italy and fought in the Battle of Bari. When he returned, he met the love of his life and married Rose Cuteri. They lived in Merrittstown their entire life.
During the early years, he worked at his father-in-law's business. Later, he owned and operated his own barber and beauty supply business, MarViLou. He traveled the tri-state area for years plying his trade until 1977, when he began working in the coal mines. He worked there until his retirement. He was a member of the American Legion and the United Mine Workers of America.
Never one to be idle, he enjoyed hobbies such as cooking, spending time at Duda's farm and, of course, making wine. His favorite past time, however, was spending time with all his nieces, nephews and grandchildren. He never tired of taking them all to the farm and for ice cream. This was truly his greatest joy.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Rose Cuteri Pallotta; his sons, Lou and Mark; and daughter, Victoria Skobel; son-in-law, Robert Skobel; his sister, Lida Metz; grandchildren, Nicole Rose Pallotta, Teresa Jo (Ben) Campbell, Victor Pallotta of Georgia, Audrey (Alex) Blank of Arizona, Christie (Christopher) Gill of Tennessee, Frank Skobel of Colorado, Jessica (Cody) Barber of Texas. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Truitt, Branson and Cole Campbell, Ethan and Eloise Blank, Ann Mare and Harrison Gill, Benjamin Barber; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Pallotta; sisters, Katherine Lewis, Lana Conte, Rose Divizie and Margaret Melanosky.
Words cannot express our gratitude to his caregivers, Bobbi Jo, Mariah, Ron, Lynette, Nurse Jackie and Lisa for their kind, loving and compassionate care.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 20, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21, in St. Francis of Assisi (Footedale Worship site), followed by interment at Lafayette Cemetery (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH). Full military rights and honors will be accorded at the cemetery by the American Legion Post 423 and V.F.W. Post 4584 of Masontown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude's Children Hospital (stjude.org/donate) in his memory.
Condolences are welcome at www.kish-fabry.com.
