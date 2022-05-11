Canonsburg
Victor Vaselenak, 59, of Canonsburg, passed away May 8, 2022 at home. He was born January 18, 1963 in Uniontown.
He is the son of the late Victor "Verna" Vaselenak and Veronica Pluto Vaselenak.
He is survived by Jane Vaselenak, Charles Pluto, Mary Ann Tackett of Wichita, Texas, Annette Brown, Andrea Ozier, Mark Tackett, Sharon Pluto, Erica McKenzie, MaryAnn Poremba, Gina Pluto, Dianna Pluto.
Victor earned his Masters degree in Engineering through West Virginia University and later earned his MBA at Pitt. He worked at Highmark as a project manager.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, May 12, 2022. A Parastas service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Friends will be received Friday until 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, when a Panachida Service will be held, followed by a 10 a.m. Funeral of Divine Liturgy service with Father Vasyl Symyon celebrating.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
