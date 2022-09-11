Uniontown, formerly Masontown
Victoria A. Patch Clegg, 75, formerly of Masontown, died Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Beechwood Court, Uniontown.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, James; and dear cousin-in-law, Jack Ashby.
She is lovingly survived by adored cousin-in-law, Gail Ashby, of Smithfield; and adopted niece, Debbie Jo Shartzer-Johnston and husband, Thomas, of Perryopolis, who will all cherish her memory always.
Vicki worked at Rockwell International / Sensus for over 40 years, and although the job was demanding, she loved it and her coworkers dearly. She adored the color purple, good food and spending time with those she held dear. A kinder soul you will never meet, she was loved by all who were blessed to know her.
Interment will be at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown, with no services, per her wishes.
Special thanks are sent to the wonderful staff at Amedisys Hospice, Beechwood Court, Uniontown Hospital, Peroni’s care team under the direction of Winter, and special friends: Kathy, Jessie, Darlene and Kristen Ross.
Arrangements are under the direction of STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com.
