Victoria Lee Sarver, 57, of Hopwood, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her family. She was born January 24, 1965, in Eucluid, Ohio, a daughter of the late Donald Sarver and Rosalie Miller.
She is survived by her son, Zachary McCrobie (Ashley) of Valley Point, W.Va.; her siblings, Sue Morrison (Doug) of Farmington, Tina Rodeheaver (Chub) of Chalk Hill, and Donny Sarver (Kellie) of Markleysburg. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express their thanks and appreciation to Amedisys Hospice for its passionate and devoted care provided for Victoria. And a very special thank you to Penny Martin and Heather Holland.
All arrangements are private for the family and under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington. Interment will be private for the family as well.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
